Mohbad: ‘Desist From Illegality To Live Long’- Osun Commissioner Tells Youths

The Commissioner for Youth Affairs in Osun State, Moshood Olagunju has issued warning to youths in the state to stay clear from illegality to avoid untimely death.

In a statement issued by the Moshood to condole with the family of late Afro-pop star Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad in Osogbo on Thursday, urged young people to embrace legal means to earn livelihood.

The statement which was made available to pressmen by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Kafayat Olabomi, begged security agencies to ensure that no stone is left untouched towards bringing the killers of the singer to book.

He said: “The state government urge the youths to continue to thread the path of legal means of earning a living as opposed to illegality which may claim their lives.

“While also identifying with the bereaved family over the death of their son, Osun state government commended youths in Osun who joined the rest of their counterparts all over Nigeria in staging a peaceful protest”.

The Commissioner for Youth Affairs, also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for promptly setting up an investigating panel towards unraveling the circumstances behind the death of the young artist.