Mohbad: ‘Don’t Let Them Use My Death Promote My Glory,’ Portable Prays

As Nigerians and celebrities continue to mourn singer Mohbad, street artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Zazu, on Wednesday, encouraged his fans to focus on praying for long life.

The controversial singer made this known via his Instagram page.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that MohBad died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

His death has since sparked reactions on social media with colleagues paying tributes to the ‘Imole’ artiste.

Portable wrote, “As you dey pray for money dey pray make the money last as you dey pray make he last, dey pray make you last, a close mouth is a close destiny.

“Forget hurrying your water will never float pass you, appreciate God for what you are hoping for and as you do so testimony shall follow ZAZUU IKA OF AFRICA On God, who get God no dey carry last today is another day another blessing, we can never lose again.

“God please, I don’t want to die young don’t let them use my death promote my glory let the world celebrate me when I am still alive.”