Mohbad: ‘I Will Return To Nigeria If Police Can Guarantee My Safety’ – Naira Marley

Marlians record label owner, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has expressed his willingness to return to Nigeria, in effort to clear his name over allegations suggesting that he involved in the demise of singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Naira Marley made this known during an interview with former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

According to him, there are a lot of mobs poisoned by the media against his person, adding that he will return to the country if the police guarantee his safety.

Naira Marley, when asked if he would go back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee his safety, said: “100 per cent, if they can guarantee my safety, I will be there.”

In a related development, Naira Marley alleged that Mohbad struggled with suicidal thoughts.

He said: “There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that.

“So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him, “Why did you want to kill yourself? You are a king, if your family is stressing you out(because this time, he was with his family and all his family was around him) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself, if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.

“He wanted to commit suicide, in the video, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him.”