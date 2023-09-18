“Mohbad Just Passed And Everyone Has Moved On” – Omah Lay (Video)

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has urged people to live their lives on their terms because people would move on when they die.

The singer made this assertion during his interview with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast.

He expressed his sadness, saying that things are slowly slipping back to business as usual since the death of his colleague, Mohbad.

Omah Lay emphasized how painful the loss of Mohbad was for him because of the close relationship they shared.

“I must say this, you have to live your life. Mohbad just passed and it broke me down so badly but if you go on Instagram now, you will see everybody vibing. Everybody has moved on; you have to live your life. Don’t let anybody kill it for you. I’m so sad, he’s my boy; he’s like family,” he stated.

Watch video below: