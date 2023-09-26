The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 27th September as Public Holiday in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Maulid celebration.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade in a statement, said that the minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration in Abuja, congratulated all Muslim faithful both home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

The statement reads: “His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified,” the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Oluwatoyin Akinlade said in a statement.

“The Honorable Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of. The Minister wishes all Muslim Faithfuls a joyful celebration.”