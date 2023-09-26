MohBad: Keep Mute If You Have Nothing To Say – Tonto Dikeh Slams Pastor Bakare

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has criticized clergyman, Pastor Tunde Bakare over his recent comments on late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka, Mohbad.

Recall that Pastor Bakare, while preaching in Leicester, United Kingdom at a church event on Sunday, revealed how Mohbad had reaped the reward of his actions.

He spoke of the negative effects of his stage name “Mohbad,” which means “I am bad,” as well as his friendships with the wrong friends.

In response to his remarks on her Instagram page on Monday, Tonto Dikeh pointed out how Bakare never addressed the unholy activities of his colleagues but was quick to speak on Mohbad’s death.

“Dear Pastor Tunde,” Tonto Dikeh wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities, we never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them.

“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born, and you say ‘HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS.’ What Actions?

“Please, please, please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today.

“It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOOSE COMMENT OF YOURS.

“I have learned over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, keep mute (DON’T TALK AT ALL). Preach your gospel and leave MohBad’s name out of your ministration.

“I don’t respect old age; I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age”.