Mohbad: Management Set To Hold Candlelight On Thursday, Announces Venue, Dress Code

The management of late Nigerian music singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has announced a candlelight procession and tribute night for the late artiste.

Taking to the social media handles of the late singer on Monday night, his management said, “appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organised events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute concert.”

The candlelight procession will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, by 5 pm at Lekki Phase 1 Gate while the Tribute Concert starts 8pm at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos State.

The color for the event, as stated in the post, reads “White T-Shirt”.

Recall that Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to know the cause of his death.

