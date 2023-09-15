Mohbad: Police Denies Arrest Of Singer Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Force Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, Lagos, has denied a viral report alleging that music promoter, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry and singer Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley, have been arrested for questioning, following the demise of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The spokesperson for FCID in Lagos, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, in an interview with Punch described the report as false.

Ogundeyi said, “The report is false; it is a lie; no one has been arrested. The police did not arrest Naira Marley or Sam Larry.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the speculation stormed the internet following some allegations that Mohbad’s former boss, Naira Marley, had on several occasions instigated Sam Larry and others to intimidate and assault the deceased for exiting Marlians Records. However, Sam Larry and Naira Marley, had been attacked on social media after a video where Sam Larry and some of his associates were seen harassing Mohbad surfaced online.