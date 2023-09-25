‘Mohbad Reaped Reward For Associating With Evil People’ — Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, on Sunday posited than singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, had a brief life because he associated with evil people.

According to Bakare, Mohbad reaped what he sowed while he was alive.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Harvest,’ at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, in Leicester, United Kingdom, on Sunday, the clergyman said, “My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? MohBad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? Moh Bad.”

“There was a young man old­er than I am. He was a driver and his nickname was Eshu (devil). Everywhere he went, people hailed him as Eshu and he would acknowledge them.

“The day he crashed the car and he killed people and they threw him behind jail when he was brought out, he said ‘Mee Sheshu Mee Shushu’ (I am not the devil),” Bakare stated.

About two weeks ago, the popular Nigerian singer passed on, and his death has been beclouded in deep controversy.

Following Mohbad’s death, there have been claims that yet-to-be-identified persons killed the singer.

The controversy surrounding his death led to the exhumation of his corpse after he was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The mystery surrounding his death had led to activists clamouring “justice for Mohbad.”

Amid the clamour and exhumation of his corpse, the Lagos State Police Command had confirmed carrying out an autopsy on the singer’s corpse and investigation into his death was ongoing.