Mohbad: Reps Observe Moment Of Silence, Vow To Monitor Probe

Following the controversial demise of a fast rising Nigerian Artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, the House of Representatives on Tuesday, observed a moment of silence for the late Afrobeats singer who died two weeks ago, at the age of 27.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the lower chamber paid the tribute at the beginning of an executive session at the resumption of plenary in Abuja.

After a motion of urgent importance by the member representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Mr Babajimi Benson, the House further resolved to monitor the investigation surrounding his death and royalties accruing to him.

Benson called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws, while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign.

Recall that Mohbad’s death has been a talk of the town in the last few days in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

However, some alleged that his former record label owner, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, all have hands in the death of the late singer.

Meanwhile, some fans across the nation and in diaspora have stormed the street, to organize peaceful candlelight and walk out to demand justice for the sudden death of Mohbad.