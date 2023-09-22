Mohbad’s Autopsy Concluded Barely 24 Hours After Exhumation

The Nigerian Police have revealed that the autopsy of late singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been concluded.

The Lagos State Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening, gave an update on the investigation.

He said the autopsy has been concluded, and they are awaiting the result.

He wrote: “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…”

READ ALSO: Police Exhumes Mohbad’s Remains, To Carry Out Autopsy (Video)

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular had stirred reaction across the board, with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the demise.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist, to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.