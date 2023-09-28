NASS Budget Still The Same For 13 Years Despite Inflation – Speaker Abbas

Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, revealed that the annual budget of the National Assembly (NASS) has remained the same for the last 13 years despite inflation and attendant consequences.

According to him, the expenditure of the federal legislature has gone up over time, however, there is no commensurate budgetary provision to back it up.

The Speaker, who revealed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the African Business Roundtable in Abuja, said “Our budget has been stagnant for 13 years, but our expenditure has gone up within the period. In fact, at some points, the National Assembly budget came down from what it used to be in 2011.”

Speaking further about work done so far on inter-parliamentary relations, Abbas said that the 10th House had created over 60 parliamentary friendship committees to enhance the relationship between the House and other parliaments across the world.

The friendship committees, he said, needed support from outside to function efficiently, noting that the House would support any cause that would lead to enhanced relationships with other parliaments.

“I am pleased to inform you that the House has thought about what you’re talking about several months ago. On July 27, we announced membership of 43 parliamentary friendship committees to find ways of improving our relations in terms of business and other aspects with them.

“Two weeks ago, we increased it from 43 to 65. Just yesterday, we also included Serbia, making it 66,” he said.