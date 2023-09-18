Naval Officer’s Genital Disappears In Calabar

Private part thieves, have at the weekend, taken their operations to the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Akim, in Calabar, where they allegedly snatched the genital of a naval officer.

Information Nigeria reports that the shameful activity, have been rampant in the Cross River State capital, for about three weeks

The officer (name undisclosed) was said to be manning the entry point into the barracks when a young man, who gave his name as Samuel walked into the barracks and was directed for security scrutiny.

Azeez, a naval personnel told Vanguard that, “When he got to the sentry point, he was asked whom he was looking for and his mission in the barracks but while he was talking with the sentry officer, the man felt “an electric jolt around his genitals and behold, when he touched the area, his private had gone,”

Following the alarm raised by the naval officer, the young man was accosted and beaten up with instructions to return the missing genital immediately.

Meanwhile, the thief, who did not say if he was going to return the missing organ, did not deny being responsible for the disappearance of the organ.