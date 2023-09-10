Neutralise Terrorists That Fail To Surrender – Northern Governors Tells Military

Governors of the Northeastern part of Nigeria under the aegis of North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), have urged the military to kill any bandit, Boko Haram member or kidnapping syndicate members who refuse to surrender in the sub-region.

Chairman of the NEGF, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who made the call on Saturday when the forum held its 8th meeting in Maiduguri, commended the troops for the relative peace in the sub-region that facilitated the return of normalcy in many areas

According to him, there was a need to smoke the remnants that refused to surrender from their hideout.

Zulum said: “Let me use this auspicious occasion to commend our brave military in the fight against the insurgency, which remains unquestionable while their determination to succeed is very glaring.

“No doubt, they have considered and acted upon a wide range of options in the fight against terrorism, thereby recording tremendous progress, which has clearly indicated that the end to the insurgency in the sub-region is fast approaching.

“I want to call on the Nigerian military to reach into the enclaves of the insurgents who are not ready to lay down their arms. We must pursue them to their hideouts in the remote nook and cranny and neutralise those who refuse to surrender.

While regretting the negative effect of insurgency that affected the socioeconomic activities in the sub-region, he posited that efforts to improve things would continue to slow down in the sub-region until the terrorists were subdued.