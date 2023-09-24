Newborn Baby Found Inside Carton In Jigawa Farm

A yet to be identified newborn baby has been found alive on a farm in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

It was gathered that the baby was found inside a carton by a farmer called Dubore on his farmland when he was working on Sunday morning.

However, Debore, reportedly rushed to inform the authority of Wurya Village in Gwaram Tsohuwa about the incident.

According to Daily Trust, a personal assistant to Gwaram Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Tamaji Gwaram, who was contacted by the village head about the newborn baby boy said they took the child to the Divisional Police Officer of Gwaram local government for further action.

The PA said they rushed the baby to the hospital and confirmed his health status was okay.

Tamaji also added that the team took the child to the local government chairman Hon. Zaharaddeen Abubakar in which he immediately ordered them to find a woman who could take care of the baby.

After finding a woman around the area named Rukayya Aliyu, she promised to take care of the baby with the consent of her husband, the district head of Wurya, Malam Aminu Abdul-Hamid.

The local government chairman ordered them to give the baby a name, and he was named after the chairman, Zaharadden and Aminu.

Meanwhile, Tamaji, noted that the local government chairman put the woman (caregiver) on a monthly allowance in addition to his promise of supporting her till the end of his tenure as a chairman of Gwaram local government.