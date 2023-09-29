Nigeria Has Continued To Drown In A Cocktail Of Challenges – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says Nigeria has continued to deal with various challenges which have hindered its growth and development.

In a statement issued via X on Friday, the former Governor of Anambra State said the country has continued to grapple with insecurity, bad economy and other issues at an alarming rate.

He however urged Nigerians not to allow the nation to go down under the present cocktail of challenges.

According to him, he would deliver a Keynote Speech at The Chinua Achebe International Symposium, and the 10th Anniversary Memorial and 40th Anniversary of His seminal booklet “The Trouble with Nigeria” at Princeton University, New Jersey, United States of America.

Owing to the scheduled engagement, he said, he will not participate in the bi-monthly Twitter Space that is due today, 29th September.

“My Dear Obidients and Fellow Nigerians, I wish to humbly and regrettably inform you that I will not participate in our bi-monthly Twitter Space that is due today, 29th September, due to a scheduled inevitable engagement.

“I have earlier been invited to deliver a Keynote Speech at The Chinua Achebe International Symposium, and the 10th Anniversary Memorial and 40th Anniversary of His seminal booklet “The Trouble with Nigeria” at Princeton University, New Jersey, USA.

“Thankfully, my speech will focus on “The Trouble With Nigeria” as written by our Internationally renowned author, Chinua Achebe, 40 years ago, and I would like everyone to be part of it.

“Sadly, Nigeria has continued to grapple with, and at an even more alarming rate, the very troubles written about by Achebe four decades ago.

“However, we must not allow our nation to go down under the present cocktail of challenges. May I request that you all join me today as the event will be streamed live online,” he posted.