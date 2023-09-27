Nigeria Loses AFCON 2027 Hosting Right To Kenya, Uganda And Tanzania

The 2013 Champions of African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria has lost the joint-bid to host the 2027’s competition to Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also announced that Morocco will stage the 2025 edition.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Morocco last hosted the AFCON in 1988 and was chosen in 2015 but asked for the tournament to be postponed because of the Ebola virus, although CAF later decided to strip the north African nation of the hosting rights.

While Morocco were hot favourites to host the 2025 edition of the premier African sport event, the shock last-minute withdrawal of Algeria from the 2027 race on Tuesday threw it wide open.

“This withdrawal can be explained by a new approach from the FAF (Algerian football federation) related to its strategy for developing football in Algeria,” it said.

The Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania bid then got the nod from the CAF executive committee, taking the biennial tournament back to east Africa for the first time since Ethiopia staged the 1976 finals.

“I am very proud of Morocco,” said CAF president Patrice Motsepe after naming the successful hosts in Cairo, Egypt.

“Morocco’s competing countries (for 2025 tournament), Algeria, Zambia and Nigeria-Benin, announced their withdrawal, even if these countries still made their presentation,” he said.

“The main reason is to support Morocco in its candidacy for the 2030 World Cup,” jointly with Spain and Portugal, explained Motsepe.

“One of the key objectives is that the decision that was taken today (promotes) the development of infrastructure and stadiums (and) be a source of enthusiasm among young people,” said Motsepe.