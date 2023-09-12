Nigeria Singer, Adekunle Gold Models For Manchester United (Photos)

Premier League giants, Manchester United, surprised the fans of popular Nigerian music star, Adekunle Gold, after sharing pictures of the artist, modeling for the club’s newly unveiled outfits.

The ‘SADE’ crooner, who is also a big fan of the club, was spotted, posing while wearing the newly released LFSTLR jersey designed by world renowned sportswear making company, Adidas.

In another slide, Adekunle Gold, 36, who is popular for hit tracks like “Ire”, “Pick Up”, and “High” ft Davido, was seen posing wearing the newly released Manchester United’s branded hoodie.

In a statement on the club’s website, Manchester United explained that the new outfits are for “fans who want to show off their club pride in style and comfort.”

Unlike the regular jersey for football games, the LFSTLR jersey is said to be made with “heavier superior fabrics for added comfort and a premium trim execution.”

The club’s statement added: “Some traditional on-pitch elements have been reduced or even removed, resulting in a clean and crisp look that emphasises the club crests.

“Notably, each jersey is made from 70 to 100 percent recycled or renewable materials, demonstrating adidas’s commitment to sustainability.”

Adekunle Gold, also acknowledging the development, via his X account, said: “Kicking it with the best football club in the world @ManUtd GGMU @addidasfootball”