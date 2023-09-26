Nigerian Communities Are Free To Dialogue With Bandits – Defence Minister

Barely few hours after the release of kidnapped victims of Zamfara students, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has revealed that if communities wish to engage themselves in dialogue with bandits or terrorists, the Federal Government “would not be in a haste to condemn such people-driven initiative.”

This is coming after the state Governor, Dauda Lawal, accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government for allegedly negotiating with terrorists over the abduction of students of the Federal University of Gusau last Friday.

However, Abubakar, added that the ministry did not mandate anyone or group to negotiate with terrorists on its behalf.

The defence minister, in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, accused the governor of “playing politics with the sensitive matter,” adding that the “allegation is false and misleading as the Ministry has not mandated anybody or group to negotiate on behalf of Federal Government”.

He said that the defence ministry was doing everything possible to secure the release of the students and others under captive.

Abubakar, however, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, the academic community, and the entire citizenry of Zamfara State for the tragic abduction.

“The government, however, maintains its resolve to explore every available avenue that can lead to de-escalation of tension and bring back peace to communities ravaged by banditry,” the statement reads.

“However, if communities decide to borrow a leaf from what has helped quench unrest in other parts of the country to engage themselves in dialogue, the Federal Government would not be in a haste to condemn such people-driven initiative.

“The Minister assures Nigerians that the federal government and its institutions are working assiduously to turn around the current situation and bring an end to the ebbing cases of banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminality.”