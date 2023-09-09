Nigerian Lady Travelling To UK For Study Dies Aboard Egypt Air Flight

A Nigerian lady heading to London, United Kingdom (UK) onboard Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo has passed on aboard the flight

She (name withheld) allegedly left Nigeria for London on Monday through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, but did not make it to her destination.

A family source who confirmed the incident, according to Daily Trust said the corpse was dropped in Cairo, the Egypt Capital by the airline.

“The family said the Airline didn’t inform them, but rather they got a message from the consular office in Cairo informing them of her death on board the flight. Please they need to know what exactly happened and how to get her corpse back to Nigeria,” the source said.

It’s gathered that the lady was going to London on a student visa and boarded Egypt Air on connecting flight to London.

She was to connect to London via Egypt Air MS777 the following day.

There was no immediate response from Egypt Air as of press time as a source close to the airline said they were still awaiting information from Cairo on the incident.