Nigerian Sets GWR For Ladder-Climbing With Ball On Head

The Guinness World Records, on Wednesday, has announced a Nigerian, Tonye Solomon, as the new record holder for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

Solomon achieved this feat by climbing a whopping 150 ladder steps.

“New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria),” GWR posted on X account, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

GWR reports that after Solomon completed a 60 km journey from Amassoma to Yenagoa with a football on his head, some people doubted his story. To prove them wrong, Tonye set a Guinness World Records title by climbing 150 steps on a ladder with a football on his head.

However, he successfully achieved this impressive feat last month by climbing a 250-foot tall radio mast while keeping control of the ball on his head.

While spending two months training for it, using all his free time to practise, Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

During the record attempt, Tonye appeared unaffected by the steep climb, finishing it in just 12.5 minutes. After conquering all 150 steps, he jubilantly threw the ball down and celebrated with a triumphant fist pump.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said.

“I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”

Solomon is a member of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, led by Chukwuebuka Ezugha.

This academy has nurtured many talents like Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo, and Confidence Kipo, who have all achieved remarkable records.

