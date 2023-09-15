‘Nigerians Are Not Lazy, So We Shouldn’t Be Poor’ — Tinubu Vows To Turn The Tide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, assured that he will work to ensure Nigerians are taken out of poverty.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, disclosed via a statement that Tinubu spoke while receiving a 62-person delegation from Rivers State, at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation comprised leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of which Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers Governor, were part of the delegation.

The President posited that neither Rivers nor Nigeria has any business being associated with poverty, insecurity or under-development.

He assured that under his leadership, the narrative would be “permanently and positively changed.”

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide. Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it.

“We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another.

“I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians. We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.

“Today, we may be swimming against the tide. But the waves will soon propel us forward from behind. We will achieve the goals and dreams of our forefathers. I am inspired by the nation of people I now lead,” the statement quoted Tinubu as saying.

Tinubu further pleaded with the younger generation to be more patient with the processes of government while pledging to work hard for the country.

“I am the captain and chief salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time. Our people have high expectations for us,” he said.

Fubara, on his part, told the President that the people of Rivers voted for him in the last elections based on their belief in fairness, equity and justice.

“This is the first time that Rivers State is truly feeling the impact of the federal government since the inception of democracy in 1999,” he said.

He also commended Tinubu for the appointments of Wike and Ngelale as the FCT minister and presidential spokesperson, respectively, as well as other sons and daughters of Rivers state into the boards and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other institutions.