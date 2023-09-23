Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has posited that one of Nigeria’s major problems is violation of laws.

Diri who spoke on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a thanksgiving service for the 2023/2024 legal year said Nigerians obey laws abroad but question security agents at home for doing their job.

“When Nigerians travel out of Nigeria, they obey the law, but in Nigeria, they question security operatives for doing their job,” the governor said.

He furthered that all Nigerians must obey the law no matter their social standing in society.

Matilda Ayemieye, Chief Judge of Bayelsa, said the judiciary in the State has made significant progress in deploying technology in the administration of justice.

“Bayelsa state judiciary is now a reference point in the use of the court recording system as well as the e-filing of cases in the entire country.

“These were possible because of the vision of the past leadership of the judiciary and the unwavering support from the state government.

“Our mission is to consolidate on the gains already recorded and open up new frontiers.

“We have started the accessibility project to bring speedy and effective dispensation of justice closer to the people of Bayelsa,” she said.

According to her, magistrates and high courts in the state are undergoing rehabilitation and renovation.

She further expressed optimism that by the end of the current legal year, all courts sitting outside their designated places would be fully relocated.