Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, posited that the country is deep into lot of challenges.

Speaking at the graduation dinner and award night for participants of the National Defence College Course 31 in Abuja, he called for enduring solutions to the deepening security crisis plaguing the country.

Affirming that the college had spent its precious time in nurturing the participants with strategic knowledge, he maintained that Nigerians demand that the government deliver a dividend of democracy based on the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and improve the quality of governance.

“So I look forward to receiving the thoughtful and workable solutions to the myriad of challenges bedevilling our nation. We also remember that the nation is also caught up in global challenges, which have far-reaching consequences.

“Meanwhile, the world has grown from the external defensive approach to security management, where the military and security agencies were forced to be the exclusive custodians of security globally,” the Senate president stated.

Akpabio,represented by Senate Committee on Navy chair, Gbenga Daniel, stressed that “the war has several factors, both external and internal. It easily impacts on security of nations and it behooves on the security to develop resilience to all the dynamics that impact negatively on our national security.”

He added, “It is, however, heartwarming to note that for this Course 31, the theme was ‘Building Resilience for National Security Development’. It is my sincere hope that the solutions emanating from this college will become veritable tools that will enhance defence transformation and national security in years ahead.”

Akpabio explained that the defence corporation with friendly nations in Africa and the world had brought great benefits to Nigeria and other members and expressed appreciation to foreign participants for partnering with Nigeria and the National Defence College.