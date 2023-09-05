NLC Shuns FG’s Meeting To Avert Warning Strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was absent at a meeting called by the Federal Government (FG) to avert the planned two-day warning strike by the union.

Information Nigeria had reported that September 1, Joe Ajaero, NLC president, announced that the strike would commence on Tuesday.

However, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Simon Lalong, the minister of labour and employment, appealed to the NLC to suspend the proposed warning strike over the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the masses.

Lalong said such a strike would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded by the new administration.

According to him, the leadership of the congress should give the government more time to address the issues being raised by NLC.

“In light of these matters, I would like to reiterate my appeal to the leadership of the NLC to suspend the warning strike and subsequent future actions to allow us to work together to amicably resolve these issues rather than embark on actions that would further worsen the conditions of the citizens of Nigeria.

“I would request that the comrade leadership of the NLC give this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realised that the cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their MDAs,” Lalong said.

Only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, led by its President, Festus Osifo, showed up for the meeting slated for 3 p.m. but which started at exactly 5:32 p.m.