NNPP Expels Kwankwaso Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party has finally expelled Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

Recall that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, was earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on Aug. 29 in Lagos.

Kwankwaso’s latest expulsion was announced in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday (today) by the party’s factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq.

Abdulrasaq affirmed that the decision to expel Kwankwaso with immediate effect was taken after he failed to appear before the disciplinary panel to defend himself over the allegations of ‘gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party campaign funds within five days.’

The spokesman however reiterated that his expulsion was done in line with the provisions of the party constitution 2022 as amended.

He said, “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved that following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

Meanwhile an ally of Kwankwaso and National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, in his reaction, frowned at the report, saying Agbo’s faction does not have the locus standi to dismiss the former governor.

“Expel who? These people are no longer our people. They are out of the party and cannot speak on behalf of the party. Let them form their own party or go to court. It is as simple as that. There are so many important things to worry about in this country.

“How can they expel Kwankwaso? Someone whose relationship with the National Working Committee is intact here at the national headquarters in Abuja? We will soon be having a press conference to address this matter,” he said.