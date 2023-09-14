Nollywood Actress, Cindy Amadi, Is Dead

A Nigerian actress, Cindy Amadi, who is known for her role in the lesbian-themed movie titled, “Ife”, is dead.

This was confirmed by the producers of the movie, “Ife”, in a statement on their Instagram page on Thursday.

The statement said, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.

“Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever. She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

READ ALSO: Aproko Doctor Calls For Autopsy On Mohbad’s Death

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever.”

A filmmaker and producer of “Ife”, Pamela Adie, also confirmed the actress’ death on her Facebook story saying, “This wasn’t the plan, Cindy. I promised you we’d make the sequel and you were excited. I’m sorry we couldn’t complete it in time. But we will complete it…for you. Rest in peace for now.”

Ìfé also spelt as Ife (English: Love) is a 2020 Nigerian LGBT romantic film executive produced by prominent Nigerian LGBTQ rights activist Pamela Adie and directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

The late Cindy Amadi alongside colleague, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, acted as lesbian couple, in the film that raised concerns and publicity among Nigerians for the film genre.

The cause of Amadi’s death is not yet known as at the time of filing this report.

See post below: