November 11: INEC To Hold Mock BVAS Accreditation In Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, announced that it will hold a simulated accreditation exercise in 27 polling units in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states, where governorship elections are scheduled for November 11.

Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) test run ahead of the election will occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in the three states.

He stated that the exercise would take place in a maximum of three PUs per senatorial district across the three states simultaneously.

READ ALSO: Resign Now, You Have Become A National Embarrassment – Atiku’s Aide Tells Tinubu

“The commission met today; September 25th, 2023, and, among other issues, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states scheduled for November 11th, 2023.

“As was the case in recent off-cycle governorship elections, the commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload polling units’ results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“The test run will take place simultaneously in the three states on October 14th, 2023, from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

“A maximum of three polling units in each senatorial district have been identified across each of the three states, covering a total of nine senatorial districts and 27 polling units. Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on election day,” Olumekun said.