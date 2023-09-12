NSCDC Arrests Pastor Over N1.6m Visa Scam In Ondo After Baiting Him With N3m

The Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 39-year-old pastor identified as Micheal Ogundepo, over an alleged visa scam.

Ogundepo was accused of defrauding one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi of the sum of N1.6 million.

He allegedly seized Miss Ajetomobi’s passport and converted her money for personal use thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another visa.

A spokesman for the NSCDC in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor said, “Micheal Ogundepo, aged 39, pastor of No 15 Ewu Agbo Street, Ikorodu Lagos was arrested for scamming Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi of No 110 Osi Igoba Akure, under the pretence of helping her to obtain Visa, to the tune of one million, six hundred and seventy thousand naira only (#1,670,000).

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“The suspect was arrested, when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.”

An investigation by the corps revealed that the suspect had duped several other unsuspecting clients.