OAU Bows To Pressure, Announces Reduction In Tuition Fees

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have announced a downward review in the tuition fee recently increased.

It was gathered that the hike had sparked reactions with student unions threatening to protest against the management.

OAU’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement, announced the adjustment saying that the University remained committed to addressing the concerns raised by students.

This is coming after a lengthy meeting with student leaders on Monday.

According to him: “In a rare show of administrative magnanimity, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have readjusted downward the sundry charges payable by the students of the University.

“This followed the meeting the University management had with the leadership of the Students Union on Monday, 25th September, 2023. The meeting, which lasted for several hours, was called by the University management, after several agitations by the students union for a reduction of the initial charges approved by the University.”

Olarewaju disclosed that the student union leaders were adamant that the charges be reduced by 50%, but the University management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the University required to run efficiently.

He added that, “the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows: For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of #89, 200 for returning students have been reduced to #76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of #151,200 have been reduced to #131,000.

“For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of #101,200, for returning students is now #86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay #141,000 instead of the initial #163,200.

“In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay #164,000 instead of the initial charges of #190,000. The statement added that the University management has agreed that the payment can be in two equal installments.”