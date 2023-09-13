Ogun Assembly Accuses Police Of Conniving With Land Grabbers

The Ogun State House of Assembly has accused some officers of the Nigeria Police Force of alleged connivance with land grabbers in the State.

The House called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to look into the alleged illegal arrest and detention of innocent Ogun residents on trumped-up charges by the police in connivance with some suspected land grabbers in the State.

Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker of the House, made the appeal at Tuesday’s plenary when other lawmakers took turns reporting rampant cases of land-grabbing in their constituencies.

The discussion took place when members were contributing to a debate on the second reading of the State Anti-land Grabbing (amendment) bill.

According to the Oluomo, hundreds of innocent residents of Ogun are languishing in the various police cells, both at Alagbon in Lagos and the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Singer, Adekunle Gold Models For Manchester United (Photos)

This, the Speaker said, this was “due to the connivance of land grabbers with some security agents against innocent members of the public.”

He further pleaded with IGP Egbetokun to wade into the matter to ensure that innocent Ogun residents are not made to suffer on account of trumped-up charges.

While insisting that any land-related matters should be charged to court, he promised that the new amendment would ensure the constitution of a task force by the State government to handle land matters.

In their various submissions, the lawmakers stressed that the activities of the land grabbers had been affecting the peace, progress, and development of the state, hence, the need to take a holistic approach towards addressing the menace.