Ondo Court Remands Man, Orders Him To Clear Bushes For Allegedly Sodomising Eight-Year-Old Step-Brother

The Ondo State Family Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has ordered the remand of a man, Pelumi Folorunsho, for allegedly sodomising his step-brother.

The men of the state police command arrested the defendant, for allegedly sodomising the eight-year-old boy at No. 3a, Odige Street, NEPA area of Akure on September 16, 2023.

The suspect was said to have been caught by his neighbours while committing the act at his residence. Pelumi was subsequently arraigned before the family court on a one-count charge of indecent assault.

According to the police prosecutor, Mr Martins Olowofeso, the defendant committed the offence at about 3 p.m. on September 16, 2023, at their residence, adding that the defendant sexually assaulted his step-brother and caused him harm.

He said, “That you, Pelumi Folorunsho, ‘m’ on September 16, 2023, at 3 pm at No 3a, Odige, NEPA area of Akure in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did indecently assault an 8-year-old boy, by intentionally penetrating his anus with your penis, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 3(1) (a) of the VAPPLAW of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2021”.

He added that the defendant removed the victim’s trousers and forcefully inserted his manhood into his anus when his parents were not around.

In his ruling the magistrate, F.A Aduroja, ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody pending when judgment will be delivered.

He also ordered him to clear bushes around the police station for two weeks and adjourned the case to October 5, 2023, for judgment.