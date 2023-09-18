One Arrested, Vehicle Burnt As Police, Hoodlums Exchange Fire In Anambra

There was riot at Suaniocha community, Awka North Local Government area of Anambra, over the weekend, as some suspected hoodlums invaded the town and opened fire on Police operatives who were on a peacekeeping mission in the area.

It was gathered that culprits stormed the town with three tinted Hilux vehicles, one Lexus 330, three shuttle buses, and a Toyota Corolla car and allegedly opened fire on Police officers in the area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that while the hoodlums were driving out of the community, one of their vehicles plunged inside a ditch and caught fire around the Obibia bridge axis of the ever-busy road.

An eyewitness said that road users, motorists, shop owners, and residents, all ran for safety during the gun duel.

According to him: “During the exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums jumped into their vehicles to run but one of them who claimed to be a security personnel was caught.”

Meanwhile, the acting president-general of the community, Friedrich Egwunwa told newsmen that the incident was an attempt by certain criminal elements to wipe out the people of the town who had embraced peace.

He accused one Onyemazi Ngini of being behind the riot together with others who had been on Police wanted list for various atrocities in the community.

He appealed to the government and the Inspector General of Police to wade into the community in the interest of the people who were always at the receiving end during any attack.

Reacting to the incident, police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said normalcy had been restored to the area as security agents had been deployed to the community.

He called on the residents to cooperate with Police operatives to fish out those involved in the act.