One Dead, Two Injured In Ogun Road Accident

One person reportedly died, while two others we’re said to have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred along the Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State on Wednesday.

According to Daily Post, the crash occurred around the Iju River bridge at about 07:20 a.m.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, saying that it involved an Iveco truck with registration number AAA969ZY, a Ford mini truck marked BDG340XZ and an unregistered Man Diesel truck.

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, said eight male adults were involved, adding that “two persons were injured and one person was killed from the multiple crash, while the remaining five were unhurt.”

Okpe disclosed that the injured victims had been taken to Ota General Hospital for medical attention, while the corpse was deposited at the morgue in Ifo General Hospital.

The suspected cause of the multiple crashes, the FRSC said, was a mechanical deficiency on one of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, had advised motorists to always pay attention to their vehicles and correct any fault detected to avoid road crashes.