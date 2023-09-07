Osimhen, Messi, Haaland, Saka Make 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominees – [Full List]

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the leading contenders to win this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or, while Spain World Cup star Aitana Bonmati leads the nominees announced on Wednesday for the women’s prize.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented to players by French news magazine France Football since 1956.

However, in between 2010 and 2015, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year and known as the FIFA Ballon d’Or following an agreement with FIFA.

READ MORE: Erling Haaland Beats Lionel Messi To Win UEFA Player Award

On Wednesday, September 6, France Football published its list of nominees for this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or, women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy.

Having won the award seven times, Messi, who currently plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, was also listed in the year’s nominees.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Norwegian star, Haaland, won a treble-winner with Manchester City last season.

Ballon d’Or nominees

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City, Croatia)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Andre Onana (Manchester United, Cameroon)

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad, France)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain, France)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, Georgia)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan, Italy)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, Norway)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona, Germany)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Morocco)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, Argentina)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich, South Korea)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain, France)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Nigeria)