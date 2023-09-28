Osimhen Shuts Critics Up With Goal As Napoli Beat Udinese

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored as Napoli beat Udinese 4-1 in the first game since he was mocked by the club on social media platform.

Osimhen scored his side’s second goal, but refused to celebrate before he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Napoli shared a video, but later deleted it on their TikTok account, showing the striker missing a penalty, with a high-pitched voice saying “gimme penalty please” dubbed over the top.

However, Osimhen’s agent vowed to take legal action against the club.

The Serie A champions opened the scoring when Piotr Zielinski converted from the penalty spot after referee Gianluca Manganiello was sent to the screen by video assistant referee following a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen then received a pass from Matteo Politano and slotted past Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri six minutes before half-time.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post twice early in the second half before pouncing on an error from Jaka Bijol to race clear, dink the ball over Silvestri and roll it home to end a run of 17 games without a goal.

A fine solo effort from Lazar Samardzic got one back for Udinese with 10 minutes remaining but just a minute later Giovanni Simeone, on to replace Osimhen, restored Napoli’s three-goal advantage.

The win moves fifth-placed Napoli to within four points of leaders Inter Milan.