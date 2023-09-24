‘Our Hands Won’t Be Forced’ – Police Issue Warning Over Mohbad’s Death Probe

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, stated that all protocols will be duly followed in investigating the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

It was gathered that the spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on X.

Recall that Hundeyin had earlier stated that the remains of Mohbad were exhumed and an autopsy was conducted as police sought justice for the late 27-year-old singer.

The police spokesperson while giving an update on the incident wrote: “This is not trial by media.

“The right questions will be asked and answered at the right place, before the right people, but most importantly, at the right time.

“Our hands will not be forced. Nonetheless, rest assured that every single homicide investigation protocol is being followed, as there is zero tolerance for shoddiness.

“Again, this is not trial by media.”

He concluded by writing #justicforMohbad #justice4Mohbad.

Recall that the 27 year-old died on the 12th of September, 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

However, there have been some controversies over his death with Nigerians alleging that his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry frustrated him to death.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry, however, have distanced themselves from the allegations levelled against them.