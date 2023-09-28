“Our Relationship In The House Real, We’ve Left Our Exes To Focus On Each Other” – Angel, Soma (Video)

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemates, Angel and Soma have revealed they are moving on with their relationship.

According to them, they are genuinely in love with each other.

The lovebirds opened up on this during their media rounds on ClassicFM 973 following their eviction from the house.

Speaking on how they connected, Soma noted that he and Angel had the chemistry linked them together first as friends.

He emphasized that what he and Angel had in Biggie’s house wasn’t a strategy but a real feeling and likeness for each other.

Meanwhile Angel said that her relationship with her ex won’t work anymore as she’s leaving him to focus on her newfound feeling with Soma.

Watch video below: