Our Support For Peter Obi Is Undeterred – Afenifere

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has reiterated its support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a communique issued after a meeting held at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s Ogun State residence on Tuesday, the group said it “remains convinced and undeterred on the just principles with which we agreed to support Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

Speaking further, the group noted that they disagreed with the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

“In line with our disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2023 elections, we support a further appeal to the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation,” they said.

The organisation further maintained that “no person or group of persons shall hold the reins of power except in the proven interest of a fair, equitable, inclusive and thus united Nigeria in their peaceful, prosperous and harmonious diversity.”