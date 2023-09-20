Our Unity Is Important, Give Tinubu Chance To Function — 2023 AP Presidential Candidate Tells Atiku, Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Christopher Imumolen, says politicians should focus on working with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build Nigeria.

Imumolen who spoke on Tuesday while addressing a press conference in Abuja, said his party did not challenge the outcome of presidential polls because “Nigeria’s unity is more important.”

Recall that in a judgement delivered on September 6, a five-man tribunal led by Haruna Tsammani dismissed petitions by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The court held that the petitions filed by the opposition were devoid of merit.

Atiku and Obi, dissatisfied with the verdict, have filed appeals before the Supreme Court, seeking to nullify the judgement of the tribunal.

Speaking on the move, the AP candidate said, “Let us allow the president to work. Let us give him the opportunity to express himself.

“What we must focus on is that we should have a country that is our desire.

“For us and the Accord Party, we did not go to court because even if we lose out in the election, what is most important is that Nigeria should win.

“There is no perfect situation anywhere in the world.

“What every candidate who contested in the last presidential election should do now is to come together and see how we can make our country better.”

He further hailed the President Tinubu for prioritising youth inclusion in his administration.

He charged the appointees to prove that the clamour for youth participation in governance is essential to turning the country around for good.

“President Bola Tinubu has hearkened to the yearnings of the youths by appointing many younger people into his government.

“What Nigerians expect from the appointees is for them to exhibit their creative talents by thinking outside the box in order to convince Nigerians that the youths have what it takes to turn things around positively in the interest of the nation.

“The responsibility of creating a positive change now rests on their shoulders.

‘They should not disappoint the youths who have been clamouring for youths inclusiveness in the affairs of Nigeria.

“They must show Nigerians that they have what it takes to create a positive change in the social, economy and political landscape of the country,” he did.

Imumolen said he was the youngest in the presidential race to prove that young people also have the capacity to run for the highest office.

He asked the appointees to deploy technological solutions such as artificial intelligence in tackling the country’s challenges and charged them to use their positions wisely.