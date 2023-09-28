Over 4,000 Registered For Kano Mass Wedding As Against State’s 1,800 Budget — Hisbah Board

The Kano State Hisbah Board, has disclosed that over 4,000 prospective couples have registered to attend the state-planned mass wedding next month.

According to the Board, it had selected 1,800 couples, that they were already being scheduled for medical screening as part of the pre-wedding preparations.

The Hisbah Deputy Commander General (operations), Mujahid Aminuddeen, revealed to Daily Trust that despite the state government’s intention to marry off 1,800 couples in the first batch, over 4, 000 intended couples flocked to the board to register.

Aminuddeen said the selected couples would be subjected to HIV/AIDS, genotype, and drug tests before being drafted for the sponsored mass wedding scheduled for next month.

He said: “The government has made only 1,800 reservations, but we have received thousands of requests to participate in the mass wedding.

“When we briefed the Governor on the situation, he assured us that the government would continue with the program. He even requested that we write and begin processing for the next batch.

“After going through the applications, we would further screen the list to verify genuine participants and then forward it to the governor.”

He furthered that because of the nation’s recent economic downturn, many people want to participate in the mass wedding, particularly girls and women whose parents want to marry them off but cannot afford the cost of the wedding preparations.

Mujahid advised the scheme’s beneficiaries to live in harmony, adding that those who divorce their spouses on flimsy grounds after the marriage would be forced to repay the government’s wedding expenses.

While shedding more light on the N20m budgeted for the wedding party as previously announced by the Board Commander, General Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the Deputy Commander General (Women), Khadija Sagir Sulaiman, revealed that the said amount was not set aside only for the Walima (wedding party), but would also cover pre-wedding activities such as a three-day induction course for the couple and an entrepreneurship course for women.

“An entrepreneurship course for women would be organized.” You are aware that the women will be given N20,000 each as capital, with which they will be able to start a business after learning a business skill such as soap making, car wash production, pomade, and so on. This is what the specified amount would be spent on.”

Information Nigeria understands that the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government, has set aside over N800 million for mass weddings in order to purchase furniture, food, and clothing materials, as well as dowry and capital for 1,800 intending couples through its mass wedding scheme.