Oyo Kings: I Stand By My Action; ‘Mrs Obasanjo’ An Impostor — Obasanjo Replies Critics

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he is unapologetic over his recent statement and actions towards traditional rulers in Oyo State last week.

Recall that some traditional rulers at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Friday, were commanded by Obasanjo to stand up and sit down as a sign of respect to Governor Seyi Makinde.

However, the former president described their behavior as a sign of disrespect for the Governor and his office.

This prompted Obasanjo to order the traditional leaders to stand up and greet Governor Makinde.

Obasanjo’s actions and statements generated outrage among some Yoruba leaders and political elites, including the Oluwo of Iwo, urging him to apologise to the traditional rulers.

However, speaking in a statement through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said he stands firmly and uncompromising to the statement as the Constitution gave the Governors power over the royal fathers.

READ MORE: Forgive My Husband, Obansajo’s Wife Begs Obas, Yorubas

He said: “Obasanjo affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.

“By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the Constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the Constitution.”

Reacting to the apology issued on Sunday by his self-acclaimed wife, Taiwo Martins, Obasanjo said she is not his wife or a member of the Obasanjo family.

He described her as an imposter, adding that nobody makes statements on behalf of the Obasanjo family except those delegated.

He said: “For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo, but to say emphatically that she is neither his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

“Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.”