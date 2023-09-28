Oyo Monarchs: Afenifere Condemns Obasanjo’s Stand Up Order, Demands Apology

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to apologise to Oyo traditional rulers for ridiculing them and Yoruba culture.

The group while addressing the incident that happened on September 15, 2023, where Obasanjo ordered some traditional rulers to stand up and then sit down during a road commissioning in Oyo State hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde, said that the former Nigerian leader subjected those next in rank to the gods (igbakeji orisa) to ridicule.

According to them, Obasanjo’s act as if a commander was giving orders to his troops, an attempt to ridicule the obaship traditional institution in Yorubaland.

However, the group, demanded a public apology from Obasanjo for what transpired between him and the traditional rulers in Oyo State.

Afenifere made this known in a communique issued at the end of the group’s meeting which was held at Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s home in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Wednesday, September 27.

The Communique reads: “Afenifere was taken aback by the avoidable and unwarranted incident that took place at Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded Royal Fathers at the gathering to stand up (and after complying), were ordered to sit down.

” It was as though a military commander was giving orders to his troops.

“We Yorubas respect our traditional institutions, the arrowhead of which, are our traditional rulers, who, traditionally and spiritually, have acquired the status of deities.

READ MORE: Soyinka Mocks Obasanjo For Ordering Oyo Monarchs To ‘Stand Up (Video)

“It’s not surprising that they are referred to as ‘Igbakeji Orisa’, in view of the attempt to ridicule the respected Obaship institution in Yorubaland, Afenifere hereby demands an unreserved Public Apology to Obas from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our tradition describes who we are. As such, no effort must be spared to prevent the rubishing of our noble tradition.

“In that wise, it’s hereby recommended that royal fathers are spared the trouble to stand up at public functions as obtained in the United Kingdom among others.