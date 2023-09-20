Oyo Speaker, Commissioner Join Protest, Demand Justice For Mohbad

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, joined hundreds of youths who stormed the State Secretariat demanding justice following the death of young Nigerian hip hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba Imole, popularly called Mohbad.

The youths bearing placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad #WhoOffLight had marched through Mokola to Sango, Bodija, Iwo Road, Gate; Dugbe, Ring Road; Apata, Iyaganku, and eventually climaxed at the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Dressed in black T-shirts, the youths chanted different solidarity songs waxed with calls on government security agencies to arrest and prosecute those who may have been responsible for what they described as the untimely death of Mohbad.

Ogundoyin, who addressed the protesters at different points, commended them for standing up for one of their own, adding that their peaceful rally to demand justice for late singer was commendable.

The speaker, who described Mohbad’s death as painful and shocking, said the deceased was a talented and highly inspired young musician whose songs were lyrical and melodious.

The Speaker, in the company of the State Commissioner For Youth and Sports, Miss Adegoke Wasilat, avowed that the Oyo State government also aligned with efforts to get to the root of circumstances around Mohbad’s death.

Ogundoyin said, “It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Imole died in mysterious circumstances. The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job. Everyone connected with the young man’s death must be questioned and investigated, and the cause of his death must be unravelled. Why did the Police fail to investigate a petition he sent them on constant threats to his life?

“There are video clips showing Mohbad being beaten and bullied yet no one was arrested at that time and no one was prosecuted. He also did some audio recordings of his depressing situation and condition but nothing was done by the security agencies to secure the life of the promising singer. This is rather pathetic, pitiful and condemnable.”

One of the organisers of the protest, Mr Kunle Eniafe, expressed bitterness over the demise of Mohbad.

He urged police to as a matter of urgency fish out those that killed the musician.

According to him, Nigerian youths would continue to stage protest across the country until justice is done.