PDP Gave Birth To All Other Parties In Nigeria Including APC – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the mother of all political parties in the country.

Atiku noted that, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would not have existed if not for the PDP.

However, the PDP presidential flagbeaer charged members of the party to remain loyal.

Atiku made the call on Thursday during a press conference to address the outcome of the court judgement, which his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu was thrown out.

However, Atiku, said despite the outcome, he is still standing strong and party members also have no reason to despair.

“Let me finally give hope to some of the delusional or disappointed members of our party. I am one of the foundational members of this party, and I’m still strong.

“This party gave birth to any other party you can think of in this country today. Whether you are APC, or APM—whatever you call yourself, your mother is the PDP.

“What is most important for us is to make sure we remain loyal and faithful members of this historic party. This is the only party since the creation of Nigeria that is as old as it is today.

“We have a record to protect, promote, and foster. You may be fathers today, but you will always be proud of your grandfather, not to mention your great-grandfather. Why will you not want to be proud to be a member of the PDP? There’s absolutely no reason.

“I, therefore, want to urge our memes to remain loyal and dedicated and foster national unity and cohesion,” Atiku said.