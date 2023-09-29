PDP Misled The Press With Propaganda, No Confusion About Kaduna Tribunal Verdict – Gov. Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Thursday, said the verdict of the election petition tribunal is clear and not confusing.

Information Nigeria had reported that the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, challenging Sani’s victory in the State’s March 18 polls saying it lacked merit.

However, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sani stated that he was extremely disappointed as the PDP went on to mislead some media houses.

His words: “I thank Isah Ashiru for even approaching the tribunal to ventilate his anger. As a democrat I believe that if you are not satisfied with an election, you should approach the court.

“Looking at my background as someone who has spent a good part of his life as an activist, I believe in democracy and the rule of law. That is why when Isah Ashiru approached the tribunal I believe it’s within his rights.

“Today the tribunal has made its judgment. It dismissed the case. That is why in my own statement I called on him and his supporters and my supporters to calm down. It’s about moving Kaduna State forward. I thank him for contesting the election.

“I think there is no confusion about the Kaduna State tribunal judgement. As I said some of us that have been involved in the draft of the electoral law know that there is nothing like confusion there. The case was dismissed because it lacks merit. The preliminary objection was made out of hand.

“There are a lot of cases like this. We are not here to talk about propaganda. There are two things here: you either win a political battle or you win a propaganda battle. I was disappointed in some big media houses.

“I think PDP started misinforming and misleading some very important media houses. I am extremely disappointed in them. When the ruling was going on. Media Houses went to the press. In 2003 I was a spokesperson for President Obasanjo. Of course I know the media very well.”