PDP’s Serial Failure Is The Root Cause Of Phrank Shaibu’s Post-Election Stress Disorder — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is suffering from “post-electoral traumatic stress disorder (PeTSD).”

Information Nigeria reports that the ruling party’s comment is contained in a statement issued in reaction to a comment credited to Shaibu on Sunday.

The former Vice-President’s aide had listed the “10 biggest lies of Tinubu’s administration” and said the APC-led government was not ready to serve Nigerians.

According to him, instead of doing any work, the APC was only relying on propaganda.

However, Felix Morka, APC National spokesperson, said Shaibu is delving into issues that he does not understand.

His words: “In his pathological and cynical flippancy, Atiku’s Aide delved into matters he clearly does not understand or lacks the constitutive capacity to understand as a result of post electoral traumatic stress disorder (PeTSD) arising from his boss’ serial electoral failure.

“He does not understand the issues and the interplay of statecraft and economic management initiatives by President Tinubu to remove age-old distortions and contradictions, accelerate and solidify all round recovery and prosperity for our country.

“That Shaibu described as ‘lies’, the administration’s courageous decisions to remove fuel subsidy, harmonize the foreign exchange regimes, and sign into law the Students’ Loan Act, only buttresses his poor understanding of economic development and governance.”

Morka said the claim by Atiku’s aide was correct but it “does not amount to a return of the ruinous fuel subsidy of the recent past.”

“Lifting Visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities should ordinarily make any well meaning Nigerian happy.

“Diplomatic rapprochement between Nigeria and UAE authorities is ongoing and details of outcomes will soon be made public,” he said.

He furthered that no amount of propaganda would confer the presidency on Abubakar.

“Nigerians have freely chosen our party, the APC, and President Bola Tinubu, to continue to steer the ship of state,” he said.