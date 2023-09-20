People Told Me ‘Stay Away, Avoid Staining Yourself’ – Baba-Ahmed Speaks On Appointment As Shettima’s SA

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has revealed some of the battles he had to conquer before accepting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment to serve as a political adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed, the elder brother to Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, has been appointed as the Special Adviser (SA), Political Matters to Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

Following the reactions that trailed the development, Baba-Ahmed, who spoke to Vanguard shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the appointment.

While some warned him not to get involved with the Tinubu administration that has caused so much hardship for Nigerians since its inception, others said he should see it as a call to serve his country, Baba-Ahmed disclosed.

Some, he said, told him he would be seen to have accepted financial inducement and abandoned his identity as a crusader.

“From a handful of elderly Northerners, we worked hard to create a respected Forum that today embodies the heterogenous, complex and intensely political North. I have grown from invaluable interactions with elders who are some of the best Nigerians I ever had the privilege to associate with, and I feel confident that nothing will change in my commitments to the values of lifetime service to Nigeria and the North.

“It is to this same Forum that I took the case of the request of His Excellency, Alhaji Kashim Shettima for me to serve as one of his advisers. I had done a lot of consultation before then, and highly respected and knowledgeable opinions were sharply divided. Basically, one side said stay out. This administration has done enough damage in its first few weeks to last it four years, and they do not see the North healing under it. Stay away, it said, and avoid staining yourself.

“Your Forum, for which you are a face and a voice, will be accused of caving in, quite possibly under inducement, and it will leave the North defenceless. Sustain your critical oversight over the quality of governance, it said, and retain your respect. They will say you went after an appointment, abandoning your identity as a crusader of sorts for the poor and weak. They said you will be swallowed by an administration that has an ethnic agenda. They will use and dump you once you provide some cover for the final pillage of the commonwealth and the evaporation of faith in the viability of the Nigerian nation. You will be vilified by political foot soldiers who serve politicians, not the nation.

“The other said look around you and see the state of the country. You have no luxury of choosing between helping to rebuild the nation and sustaining criticism of its state. Your Forum is not an opposition party, and it is not a prison holding back those who want to rediscover its mission as a responsible and constructive builder. If the Tinubu administration appears to have put its put wrong in its early days, it was not the North alone that has been affected.”

Meanwhile, NEF has commended Tinubu over the appointment of its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Baba-Ahmed as Special Adviser in the office of the VP.

Director General of NEF, Doknan Sheni, in a statement said the Forum sees the appointment as a signal of the willingness of the administration of Tinubu to tap into competencies and experiences of Nigerians.

“The forum hopes that the Presidency will fully utilize the extensive experiences of Dr. Baba-Ahmed in administration and governance for the betterment of the country,” the statement said.