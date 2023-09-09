PEPT Judgement: ‘No Retreat, No Surrender; Keep Hope Alive’ – Peter Obi Urges Obidients

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday, posited that despair or surrender is not an option for ‘Obidients’ seeking justice on the petitions challenging the Presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) upheld Tinubu’s February 25 victory and dismissed the petitions of Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

To this end, Obi, during a press briefing in Anambra State, said he was heading to the Supreme Court and would ensure that all the judicial process is exhausted until there is a logical conclusion.

However, in a statement via X, the former Anambra Governor said understandably many LP supporters would be disappointed with the PEPT verdict but despair is not an option.

He further urged his supporters to keep hope alive as the journey ahead requires sacrifice, perseverance and resilience.

“Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment within our fold and, indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams. That dream has only been deferred for now but remains alive for all times.

“Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among the Obidients and the generality of our supporters. I assure you all that on this journey, despair or surrender is not in our options. Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option.

“Nothing good in life comes easy. Throughout history, positive changes come only with sacrifices, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes. Right from the onset of our journey, I told you all that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint, but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful and excruciating.

“We set out knowing fully well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.

“I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up.

“I wish to assure you that our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a New Nigeria. For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment, and on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful,” he posted.