Peter Obi Would’ve Visited MoBhad’s Family With Crocodile Tears But Election Is Over – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has claimed that if there was an upcoming election, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, would have visited the family of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad died last Tuesday after receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Celebrities, fans, and other Nigerians have continued to react to his untimely death since the news broke, labelling it as murder.

Reacting on Monday, Omokri stated, “Sadly, the truth is that if this were before the election, Peter Obi would have visited Mohbad’s family by now. He would have posted about it. He may even have shed some crocodile tears, and perhaps donated some money.

“But the election is over. And Mohbad is not from a certain part of Nigeria. He is not a member of the Labour Party or an Obidient. So, there is no need for Peter Obi to even pretend that he cares!,” he stated via X.

Information Nigeria understands that Omokri has been a critic of Obi on social media.

Prior to the elections, the Obi’s campaign team accused the socio-political commentator of using the Party’s candidate name to remain relevant on his social media, describing him as a frustrated man.